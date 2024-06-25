ICC issues more arrest warrants for Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for two prominent Russian officials who are accused of violating international law during Russia's invasion of Ukraine: former Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian general Valery Gerasimov. The Court alleges that they committed war crimes and crimes against humanity for targeting critical infrastructure and Ukrainian civilians.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspects intentionally caused great suffering or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health, thus bearing criminal responsibility for the crime against humanity of other inhumane acts," read the ICC press release.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

The allegations focus on the Russian strikes against Ukrainian electric infrastructure between October 2022 and March 2023.

Shoigu is longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and had served as defense minister since 2012. In May, he was replaced by Andrei Belousov in one of Russia's biggest shakeups since the start of the war.

Gerasimov took over as the commander of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier in 2023, replacing General Sergei Surovikin.

Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

These are not the first arrest warrants the ICC issues against high-ranking Russian officials over the country's invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes committed there. The Court accused Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights over of abduction of Ukrainian children and teenagers.