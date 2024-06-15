Kyiv rejects Putin's 'absurd ultimatum' to end war

Russia's strongman President Vladimir Putin said he would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and hand over the entirety of four provinces claimed by Moscow. Kyiv swiftly rejected the demands as tantamount to surrender.

"The conditions are very simple," Putin said, listing them as the full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Putin's maximalist conditions apparently reflect Moscow's growing confidence that its forces have the upper hand in the war.

He restated his demand for Ukraine's demilitarization and said an end to Western sanctions must also be part of a peace deal. He also repeated his call for Ukraine's "denazification."

"He is offering for Ukraine to admit defeat. He is offering for Ukraine to legally give up its territories to Russia. He is offering for Ukraine to sign away its geopolitical sovereignty," said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, rejecting the demands as "absurd."