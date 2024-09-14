Russia and Ukraine swap 103 POWs in UAE-brokered prisoner deal

Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange deal on Saturday, with each side releasing 103 prisoners, Moscow's Interfax agency reported Saturday.

According to Moscow, most of the released Russian prisoners were taken captive during the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region. The United Arab Emirates mediated between Kyiv and Moscow.

“At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives,” the official statement read.

The swap is the eighth of its kind since the beginning of 2024, and puts the total number of POWs exchanged at 1,994. Previous exchanges were also brokered by the UAE.