Russian forces launched a massive, overnight assault on multiple Ukrainian cities Thursday, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 80 others.

The barrage targeted residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure in one of the deadliest strikes of 2026.

The attack caused widespread destruction across the Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

In the capital, Kyiv, officials confirmed that four people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy.

In the Podilskyi district, rescuers pulled a child from the rubble of a collapsed residential building, while in Obolonskyi, a direct hit on an 18-story apartment block sparked massive fires that consumed nearby vehicles.

Several medics were among the 40 injured in the capital after being caught in secondary strikes while attempting to treat the wounded.

The southern port city of Odesa bore the brunt of the casualties, with at least eight deaths confirmed and 14 wounded. The strikes targeted port operators, administrative buildings, and Ukrzaliznytsia freight cars, alongside residential facilities. The blast wave was so powerful in the Khadzhybeiskyi district that it shattered over 300 windows across several apartment complexes.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2044650685048738294 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, at least three residents were killed and 25 injured as missiles struck high-rise buildings and factories. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, a drone strike ignited a fire at a private residence and wounded two elderly civilians.