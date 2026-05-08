Ukraine allegedly struck Russian military-industrial sites overnight on Thursday, targeting a defense center and an oil refinery, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of violating a ‌two-day ceasefire called by Moscow to cover the celebrations of the Soviet Union's WWII victory.

The Russian Defence Ministry said 264 Ukrainian drones had been downed in the early hours ​of Friday, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital had had been attacked ⁠with drones.

Moscow earlier in the week unilaterally announced a ceasefire for Friday and Saturday, when it holds the annual military parade in ​Moscow to celebrate the 1945 victory, yet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces continued to ​strike Ukrainian positions during the night on Friday, with not so much as "even a ‌token ⁠attempt to cease fire on the front."

Zelensky had in turn ​proposed ⁠an open-ended ceasefire starting on May 6, which he said Russia has violated. Neither side agreed to the other's proposals.

Zelensky said that as of 7 a.m. local time Russia carried out over 140 strikes on Kyiv's frontline positions. Russian forces carried out 10 assaults during the night and launched more than 850 ​drone strikes, he ​added.

"As we did ⁠over the past 24 hours, Ukraine will respond in kind today as well. We will defend our positions and people's ​lives," Zelensky said.

“They want Ukraine’s permission to hold their parade — so they can safely take to the square for an hour once a year, and then go back to killing our people and waging war,” Zelensky said in a video address on Thursday.