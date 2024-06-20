Russian-American goes on treason trial over $51 donation to Ukraine

The trial of a Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina, 32, accused of treason in Russia began on Thursday. She has been accused of treason for allegedly providing material support to Ukraine, which the Russian authorities consider a treason amid the nation's war in Ukraine.

Karelina allegedly donatied $51.80 to Razom, a Ukrainian charity in the United States. She faces from 12 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to Reuters, Karelina was born in Russia but arrived in the United States in 2012. An esthetician and former ballerina based in Los Angeles, she was detained in February while visiting family in Russia.

Karelina's former morther-in-law Eleonora Srebroski told CBS News in February that the woman had assured her boyfriend it was safe for her to visit Russia and he had no reason to worry about her.

She was initially detained by Russia's internal intelligence (FSB) on charges of "petty hooliganism," but the charge was upgraded to treason.

The trial is held in the same court in Yekaterinburg where Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich will face trial next week.