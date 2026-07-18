Ukraine hits logistics hubs, oil facility deep inside Russia

Ukraine struck two major logistics hubs deep inside Russia, an oil facility and targets in Russian-occupied Crimea and the Black and Azov seas, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

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Zelensky said the logistics facilities, in the Moscow and Tambov regions more than 500 and nearly 700 kilometers from the front, supplied sanctioned components used in Russian drone production and navigation equipment. He described the attacks as retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Russian officials said drones hit warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, in Kotovsk in the Tambov region and Elektrostal, east of Moscow. Tambov Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said seven night-shift workers were killed and 25 people wounded in Kotovsk, while Moscow regional authorities reported 24 wounded in Elektrostal.

Ukraine has sharply intensified its long-range campaign against Russian energy and logistics infrastructure, which Kyiv describes as “long-range sanctions” intended to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance and wage the war.

Earlier this month, Ukraine established a dedicated military command for the campaign, which has contributed to fuel shortages and restrictions on Russian shipping near the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine said on Friday that it had struck another 12 Russian vessels, bringing the number it claims to have hit in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov this month to 159. The strikes are aimed at disrupting Russian military supply lines and isolating occupied Crimea.