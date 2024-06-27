Ukraine signs security pacts with EU, seeking to 'advance peace'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a security agreement with the European Union (EU) during the EU leaders summit in Brussels. The Union has, hence, joined the list of 17 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

As Russia keeps up pressure on the front line, the agreement with the EU lays out the bloc's commitment to help Ukraine in nine areas of security and defence policy, including arms deliveries, military training, defence industry cooperation and demining, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1806321024058773861 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"A stronger cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself and will benefit the European defense industry's capacity to support both member states' and Ukrainian needs," read the statement.

Zelenskyy's visit came days after the EU said it was opening formal membership negotiations with Kyiv. Michel said on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "Ukraine’s destiny is in the EU."