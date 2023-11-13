Families desperate for knowledge of their loved ones’ wellbeing are engaged in a nonstop awareness campaign to bring the hostages home

More than one month has passed since the October 7th massacre, and 239Israelis and foreign nationals are being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Babies, children, women, men and elderly people are held in Gaza. Their families are worried about them. They don’t know if they are still alive, injured, or dead. They don’t know if they are getting food, water or medical care.

There are international efforts to release them, primarily by the U.S., Egyptian and Qatari governments.

The families are working all over the world with one goal in mind: to bring them home, safe and sound.