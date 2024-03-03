Israeli report: 38 children killed on October 7, thousands traumatized

A report released on Sunday sheds light on the harrowing aftermath of the October 7 attacks and subsequent war on Israeli children, revealing a profound impact on their lives.

The findings, submitted to President Isaac Herzog by the Child Safety Council, paint a grim picture of physical injuries, psychological trauma, and emotional distress among the youngest victims.

The data reveals that on October 7, 38 children lost their lives, with three of them aged between 0 and 3 years old, and four between 3 and 6 years old. Additionally, 42 children were abducted in the Gaza Strip, including Kfir Bibas, who was kidnapped at nine months old and celebrated his first birthday in captivity, along with his four-year-old brother Ariel.

Regrettably, the parents of 15 of these kidnapped children are still being held captive. 116 children were also orphaned by the violence, leaving many to face an uncertain future without parental care.

The toll on children's mental health is equally devastating, with a staggering 19,407 children recognized by the state as suffering from physical injuries or psychological trauma since the war began. Alarmingly, 37 percent of these children are under the age of six, highlighting the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable.

During the initial months of the conflict, there was a sharp rise in stress-related diagnoses among children, with boys experiencing a 78 percent increase and girls a 69 percent increase, according to data from the Fund of Maccabi Health. A national survey of parents further revealed that 84 percent reported emotional distress in their children, with fear and anxiety being prevalent emotions.

Tragically, children have also become targets of violence within families, with a 37 percent increase in reports of violence against children during the months of October to December 2023. Thirteen investigation files were opened against adults suspected of committing attacks against minors, underscoring the urgency of protecting vulnerable children in all settings.

The report also highlights the plight of displaced school-age children, with approximately 48,000 residing in hotels or guesthouses by the end of December 2023. The lack of specialized support personnel in schools exacerbates the challenges faced by these children, with a shortage of around a thousand school psychologists and educational counselors nationwide.