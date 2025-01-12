Israel - Hamas War day 464: Arab media reports said that Hamas is preparing for internal elections this coming March, the first since the killing of Yahya Sinwar. According to Palestinian politician Qadura Fares, the first phase of a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal will include the release of 25 hostages in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian terrorist prisoners. This includes 200 serving life sentences.

The IDF spokesperson in Arabic issued an evacuation notice to residents of the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip, following rockets launched by terrorists.

