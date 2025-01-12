1,000 Palestinian terrorist prisoners to be released in 1st phase of deal - report | LIVE BLOG
Hamas prepares for internal elections this March, seven months after the elimination of Sinwar • The IDF issues evacuation notices to Nuseirat residents after rocket launches
Israel - Hamas War day 464: Arab media reports said that Hamas is preparing for internal elections this coming March, the first since the killing of Yahya Sinwar. According to Palestinian politician Qadura Fares, the first phase of a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal will include the release of 25 hostages in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian terrorist prisoners. This includes 200 serving life sentences.
The IDF spokesperson in Arabic issued an evacuation notice to residents of the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip, following rockets launched by terrorists.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878537841090953349
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878537415339425859
Ceasefire declaration expected within days of Trump's inauguration - sources
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878520825281753237
Biden, Netanyahu speak as negotiations in Doha ongoing
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden about the ongoing negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar, for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.
A statement from the White House said that the deal is based on the May 27, 2024 arrangement endorsed by the UN.
Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support for Israel, both personally and from the US over the years.
The pair also discussed the changing power structure in the region, including the new order in Lebanon after the ceasefire and defeat of Hezbollah, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and a weakened Iran in the Middle East.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878506238125768959
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878504355525017641
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878503210328920359
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878491080628314553
Israel thwarts imminent attack against civilians in West Bank
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878475709733056996
Simon Wiesenthal Center mulls travel advisory over Stuttgart's 'no-go zones' for Jews
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878467917118853152
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878460517481632008
Columbia professor steps down after accused of harassing Jewish students
Jamie Lee Curtis stirs controversy by comparing Los Angeles fires to Gaza
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in southern Israel's Netiv HaAsara
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878441229404221736
New Syrian authorities thwart Islamic State attack on Shi'ite shrine
https://x.com/i/web/status/1878433076872626216
