Israel - Hamas War day 432: The Israel Defense Forces said that two rockets landed in open areas after being launched from the Gaza Strip. About an hour later, two more rockets were intercepted. In response, the IDF issued an evacuation notice to areas of Gaza where the launches originated. The Lebanese Al-Akhbar news reported that Egypt had handed over to Israel a list of hostages who may be released in the first phase of the deal.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war