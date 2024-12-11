1 killed, 1 wounded in IDF drone strike on Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Four rocket alerts blared in Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip • In response, the IDF issued evacuation orders for residents of specific neighborhoods in Gaza where the launches originated
Israel - Hamas War day 432: The Israel Defense Forces said that two rockets landed in open areas after being launched from the Gaza Strip. About an hour later, two more rockets were intercepted. In response, the IDF issued an evacuation notice to areas of Gaza where the launches originated. The Lebanese Al-Akhbar news reported that Egypt had handed over to Israel a list of hostages who may be released in the first phase of the deal.
To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866942456853340621
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
HTS leader urges countries to ease sanctions, makes no mention of Israeli ops
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866939874487480480
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866936944745169262
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866932300136566811
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF dispels 'fake rumors' of advance on Damascus amid ground operation
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866920686251356375
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF destroys 80% of Assad army's capabilities
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866910952479699080
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866905918358569352
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866901991290511813
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Saudi Arabia to host 2034 FIFA World Cup
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866890589792342117
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866886037034684474
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866884292430778823
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Netanyahu testifies on corruption charges in 2nd day in court
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866879041841635355
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1866877798717026381
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .