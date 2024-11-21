Israeli DM and Chief of Staff meet with U.S. envoy Hochstein | LIVE BLOG

ICC arrest warrants: London distances itself from it

The British government on Thursday adopted a nuanced position on the ICC decision, saying it "respects the independence" of the court while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself "in accordance with international law."

"There is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democracy, and Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which are terrorist organisations," a government spokesman stressed. London insists on its priority to obtain "an immediate ceasefire" to protect civilians, secure the release of hostages and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Kingdom specifies that the application of the arrest warrants will depend on an internal legal process, in accordance with the British ICC Act of 2001.