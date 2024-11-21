Israeli DM and Chief of Staff meet with U.S. envoy Hochstein | LIVE BLOG
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi are currently holding talks with the US President's special envoy Amos Hochstein.
After sirens were activated in the Dead Sea and Ein Gedi regions, the Israeli army successfully intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen
🚨 Rocket alert sirens sound in Dead Sea and Ein Gedi areas
ICC arrest warrants: London distances itself from it
The British government on Thursday adopted a nuanced position on the ICC decision, saying it "respects the independence" of the court while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself "in accordance with international law."
"There is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democracy, and Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which are terrorist organisations," a government spokesman stressed. London insists on its priority to obtain "an immediate ceasefire" to protect civilians, secure the release of hostages and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United Kingdom specifies that the application of the arrest warrants will depend on an internal legal process, in accordance with the British ICC Act of 2001.
ICC prosecutor calls for implementation of arrest warrants
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, on Thursday called on all member states to “honour their commitments under the Rome Statute” regarding the arrest warrants issued. He also called on non-member states to work together “to advance accountability and uphold international law.” Khan said he was “concerned by reports of escalating violence, increasingly restricted humanitarian access, and continued escalation of allegations of international crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.” The Prosecutor stressed the need for cooperation from both ICC members and non-members in executing the arrest warrants.
White House strongly rejects ICC arrest warrants
The United States "fundamentally rejects" the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, a White House spokesman said on Thursday, according to Reuters.
"This is a black day for justice and humanity," says President Herzog following ICC arrest warrant decision
🚨 Alarms sound in the Upper Galilee
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant
Benny Gantz, leader of the National Camp party, condemned the move as “moral blindness and a historical shame that will never be forgotten.”
Netanyahu-Hochstein meeting begins
As the shooting from Lebanon continues, as do the Israeli strikes in Dahieh, the meeting between Amos Hochstein, US President Joe Biden's special envoy, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun. Hochstein arrived in Israel after a visit to Beirut where he said there had been "positive progress" in the talks.
Rockets fired at Nahariya: several people slightly injured
Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that a 40-year-old woman was lightly injured by a rocket fragment. Another woman, aged 44, was injured by glass shards. In addition, missile fragments hit a vehicle and MDA teams treated six people for shock on the scene.
Lebanon: IDF confirms hitting Hezbollah targets in Dahieh
"Warplanes carried out a series of strikes overnight against terrorist targets in the Dahieh area of Beirut, in which headquarters and other military infrastructure used by Hezbollah terrorists were targeted," the Israeli army said. "All the targets attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population. This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields," the statement continued. "Prior to the strikes, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harming civilians, including the collection of preliminary intelligence, precise observation and advance warnings to evacuate the population from the area."
Man in his thirties killed by rocket in Nahariya
A man in his 30s was killed after being hit by shrapnel in a park in Nahariya, the Ihud Hatzala emergency services said. "Passers-by told us that he was hit by shrapnel while he was in the public park. Unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead on the spot due to the severity of his injuries," said Barak Lavi, a doctor with Ihud Hatzala.