Israel - Hamas War day 447: At least 10 people were killed as the IDF struck the Zeitoun neighborhood of the central Gaza Strip, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, a UAV fell in an open area near Ashkelon in southern Israel. No casualties were reported. Sirens also blared overnight warning of incoming rockets; the IDF said later that the rocket fell near the border area.

Hamas, meanwhile, claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sabotaging negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. In response, the Prime Minister's Office expressed outrage, calling the allgegation "a lie."

