110 security prisoners slated for release in exchange for Israeli captives

Israel will release 110 security prisoners on Thursday in exchange for the three abducted Israelis Agam Berger, Arbel Yahud and Gadi Moses.

The freed prisoners includes 32 who were sentenced to life imprisonment and 48 prisoners who were sentenced to prolonged terms. For the female IDF observer Agam Berger, 50 prisoners will be released, and for each of the abductees who are not soldiers, 30 prisoners will be released, as agreed in the deal.

Among the prisoners released in this operation is Zakaria Zubeidi, 49, who was arrested in 2019 for his responsibility in a series of shooting attacks in the West Bank's Beit El area and an attack on the Likud branch in Beit Shean in 2002, in which six people were killed. He escaped from Gilboa prison in September 2021 and was captured a few days later.

Yonatan Zindel/Flash 90

One who is still on the list of those released is Ahmed Barghouti, the head of the military arm of Fatah in the Ramallah area, who commanded more than 13 now-prisoners who are serving life sentences. He was convicted of murdering 12 Israelis in a series of suicide bombings during the Second Intifada, including the attack on the "Sea Food Market" restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Another terrorist to be released as part of Phase One of the hostage deal is Mahmoud Atallah, who is serving a life sentence plus 15 years for the murder of a Palestinian woman suspected of collaborating with the State of Israel. A trial against Atallah for rape and sexual abuse by jailers doing compulsory service in Gilboa Prison is currently ongoing.

As part of Phase One of the plan, 737 security prisoners and detainees held in the custody of the Prison Service will released, in addition to 1,167 residents of the Gaza Strip who were not involved in the events of October 7, 2023 and held in the custody of the Shin Bet security agency or IDF. All in all, it amounts to 1,904 Palestinians, many of whom are convicted terrorists.