127 Gazan patients transferred to receive care abroad, facilitated by IDF

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had facilitated the transfer of 127 Gazan patients, mostly children, to the United Arab Emirates.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that more than 1000 patients for had been transferred abroad for treatment in recent months.

As directed by Israel's political leaders, the patients left the Gaza Strip from the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Tuesday. Israel, the UAE, and the World Health Organization planned the evacuation.

The IDF conducted careful security screenings and assessments by the Defense Minister's Land Crossings Authority and Ramon Airport near Eilat. The IDF said this was further proof of the UAE and Israel strengthening their cooperation as part of the Abraham Accords.

Israel has eased restrictions in recent months, allowing 23 groups, including 1,055 patients and caregivers, to pass through the Kerem Shalom Crossing for treatment in 13 countries.