13 reportedly killed in Gaza amid ongoing counter-terrorism ops; IDF strikes 30 targets in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Lebanese reports said one person was killed in an alleged IDF strike that his a motorcycle • At least two Israelis were killed in an Israeli helicopter crash in southern Gaza
Israel - Hamas War day 341: The Israel Defense Forces operated overnight in several fronts, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon. At least 13 were reportedly killed in an attack on a house in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis and five terrorists were eliminated in Tubas, the northern West Bank. A series of attacks on terrorist targets in Lebanon led to at least one fatality, local reports said.
In the West Bank, a ramming attack severely wounded a 20-year-old man. In southern Gaza, a tragic helicopter crash overnight led to the deaths of two reservists and injured six other soldiers.
To catch up on Tueday's updates, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF names soldier killed in West Bank ramming attack
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833888482751631439
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in northern Israeli border communites
Sinwar delivers 1st public message since October
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833881690084610306
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833874230208786455
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Rockets trigger sirens in Western Galilee
Haifa hospital says Israeli wounded in Hezbollah attack was admitted
A projectile from Lebanon struck Kibbutz Dan in the Upper Galilee region without triggering sirens. Rambam Hospital in Haifa confirmed that a man had been admitted after sustaining shrapnel wounds from a Hezbollah projectile that attacked the kibbutz.
The IDF said he was "severely injured."
🚨 Rocket sirens in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
30 rockets reportedly target northern Israel in latest barrage
🚨 Rocket sirens in Western Galilee, northern Israel
IDF says home of terrorist mapped out after West Bank ramming attack
"Following the initial report, a terrorist driving a Palestinian truck in the area of the Giv'at Asaf Junction accelerated toward forces conducting operational activity in the area," the IDF said in a statement.
"IDF soldiers and an armed civilian neutralized the terrorist. The suspicion regarding the truck being rigged with explosives has been ruled out.
"IDF and Israeli Border Police forces operated in the area of Rafat and mapped out the residence of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack. The mapping was conducted in order to examine the potential demolition of the terrorist's residence."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833855468587897224
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Biden, Harris 'outraged' at killing of US citizen in West Bank riot
2 Israeli reservists killed in helicopter crash, several more soldiers injured
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833777635958116560
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833747470850941382
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1833717244548853972
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .