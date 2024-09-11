Israel - Hamas War day 341: The Israel Defense Forces operated overnight in several fronts, including the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon. At least 13 were reportedly killed in an attack on a house in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis and five terrorists were eliminated in Tubas, the northern West Bank. A series of attacks on terrorist targets in Lebanon led to at least one fatality, local reports said.

In the West Bank, a ramming attack severely wounded a 20-year-old man. In southern Gaza, a tragic helicopter crash overnight led to the deaths of two reservists and injured six other soldiers.

