7 Israelis wounded as Hezbollah drones, rockets target Western Galilee

A massive rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah left at seven Israelis wounded, one critically, according to Magen David Adom on Wednesday.

All of them were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, with the Israeli in serious condition being treated in the hospital's trauma center.

The Israel Defense Forces said several civilians were wounded after an Iron Dome rocket missed its target and crashed. The military said an investigation would be conducted.

Sirens began blaring in Hanita, along the border with Lebanon close to the Mediterranean Sea, warning residents of a possible drone incursion. These sirens soon expanded to other communities in the Western Galilee, going south along the coast until Acre.

Rockets were also fired, with Israel's air defense activated.

Hezbollah said that the attack was in response for the killing of a commander in an alleged Israeli airstrike.

