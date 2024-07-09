2nd Hezbollah drone footage released shows sensitive sites in northern Israel

Israel's censor approved the publication on Tuesday of Hezbollah drone footage released earlier, which shows sensitive sites in northern Israel.

Calling it "part 2" of drone footage released in June, which showed the Haifa port, the nearly 10-minute long video clip shows Israeli radar positions, Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, and artillery positions.

Factories belonging to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are also shown, with military sources telling i24NEWS that the video was possibly taken in an incident later declared a false alarm by the Israel Defense Forces.

"According to the quality of the photo, it appears to be a simple drone," an air defense expert and former senior military officer told i24NEWS. "Today's drones have very good resolution and can reach these heights. In my estimation, a Hezbollah UAV coming from such a distance would have been detected and intercepted in less than nine minutes."

He said there are systems in the field used to detect drones, but the small size and low altitude the unmanned vehicles fly at present a challenge. He said that the footage likely originated from a drone flown by someone in Israeli territory.