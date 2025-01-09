3 IDF soldiers killed in action in northern Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers were killed fighting in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the army announced. First Sergeant Matityahu Ya’akov Perel (22), First Sergeant Kenew Kasa (22), and First Sergeant Nevo Fisher (20) all served in the 46th Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade. An officer was also seriously wounded as a land mine exploded in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

Fierce fighting is still taking place in northern Gaza, especially in Beit Hanoun, from which many Hamas militants have been seen fleeing to from other nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the military continues operations in the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Palestinian enclave in half, and the Philadelphi Corridor near Rafah.