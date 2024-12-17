IDF destroys tunnel shaft in Gaza where 3 soldiers were killed

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday it had destroyed a tunnel shaft in Jabaliya, the northern Gaza Strip, where three soldiers were killed when they encountered terrorists operating from there in October.

The fallen soldiers were Major (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz, Master Sergeant (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz, and Master Sergeant (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein.

Following intelligence, the Givati Infantry Brigade dispatched a team to locate the tunnel. A squad of terrorists was entrenched and eliminated.

The shaft was located near an underground route, where fighters from the elite Combat Engineer unit Yahalom operated and investigated. The shaft was about a quarter of a mile and dozens of meters deep, containing living quarters and passages. The route, the shaft, and all the findings were destroyed by the unit.