3 killed in IDF attacks on southern Lebanon - health ministry

The Lebanese health ministry said that three people were killed in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, striking three southern Lebanese areas – Marjayoun, Abbassiyeh, and Bleida.

Two were reported killed and four wounded in Marjayoun, one was killed in Bleida with an unspecified number of wounded, and 17 were wounded in Abbassiyeh.

Lebanese reports said that Israeli artillery struck Ayta ash-Sha'b and Meiss El Jabal.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah fired rocket barrages into northern Israel, with two rockets impacting in Kiryat Shmona, causing structural damage but no casualties. Sirens also blared earlier in the Western Galilee region earlier in the day.