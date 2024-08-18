Israel - Hamas War day 317: A Hezbollah operative was killed in a drone strike on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, according to reports. In another alleged strike near the town of Yarine, three UNIFIL peacekeeping soldiers were lightly wounded in an explosion.

In northern Israel, sirens blared throughout the day amid attacks from Hezbollah.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces advanced further into a Khan Yunis neighborhood known as Hamad City.

Israel is currently engaged in indirect negotiations with Hamas to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with mediators saying significant progress has been made. Despite this, Hamas has stated it will not participate unless Israel agrees to a previous framework proposed in May.

