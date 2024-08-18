Hamas slams Netanyahu 'for thwarting the mediators' efforts' in ceasefire talks | LIVE BLOG

A Hezbollah operative was killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon • Rocket launchers destroyed in Gaza • Egypt told Hezbollah restrain itself for a say in negotiations

Israel - Hamas War day 317: A Hezbollah operative was killed in a drone strike on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, according to reports. In another alleged strike near the town of Yarine, three UNIFIL peacekeeping soldiers were lightly wounded in an explosion. 

In northern Israel, sirens blared throughout the day amid attacks from Hezbollah.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces advanced further into a Khan Yunis neighborhood known as Hamad City.

Israel is currently engaged in indirect negotiations with Hamas to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with mediators saying significant progress has been made. Despite this, Hamas has stated it will not participate unless Israel agrees to a previous framework proposed in May.

To read the weekend's updates, CLICK HERE

US says Houthi drone destroyed in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825258070970106280

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825258070970106280

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825253049599697180

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825253049599697180

Shin Bet reportedly involved in investigating deadly explosion in Tel Aviv originally believed to be criminal in nature

Security establishment willing to temporarily vacate Philadelphi Corridor for hostages

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825235605145440706

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825235605145440706

Hamas slams Netanyahu 'for thwarting the mediators' efforts' in ceasefire talks

West Bank community of Kedumim mourns the death of Gideon Peri, killed when a Palestinian terrorist attacked him with a hammer

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825234203245412494

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825234203245412494

Residents of Kiryat Shmona received instructions to remain near bomb shelters

Israeli hospital pronounces victim of West Bank terror attack dead

🚨 Sirens triggered by rocket and missile fire in northern Israel

Phone call to Hezbollah's Shukr prompted him to go up 5 floors before killing - report

Blinken lands in Israel as ceasefire talks progress

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825202435175911874

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825202435175911874

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825193141680418850

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825193141680418850

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825187773998923812

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825187773998923812

Israeli paratrooper seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825184008587649327

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825184008587649327

Details of new US ceasefire proposal leaked by Hamas official - report

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825176650805338451

https://x.com/i/web/status/1825176650805338451

