Hamas slams Netanyahu 'for thwarting the mediators' efforts' in ceasefire talks | LIVE BLOG
A Hezbollah operative was killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon • Rocket launchers destroyed in Gaza • Egypt told Hezbollah restrain itself for a say in negotiations
Israel - Hamas War day 317: A Hezbollah operative was killed in a drone strike on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, according to reports. In another alleged strike near the town of Yarine, three UNIFIL peacekeeping soldiers were lightly wounded in an explosion.
In northern Israel, sirens blared throughout the day amid attacks from Hezbollah.
In the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces advanced further into a Khan Yunis neighborhood known as Hamad City.
Israel is currently engaged in indirect negotiations with Hamas to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, with mediators saying significant progress has been made. Despite this, Hamas has stated it will not participate unless Israel agrees to a previous framework proposed in May.
US says Houthi drone destroyed in Houthi-controlled part of Yemen
Shin Bet reportedly involved in investigating deadly explosion in Tel Aviv originally believed to be criminal in nature
Security establishment willing to temporarily vacate Philadelphi Corridor for hostages
West Bank community of Kedumim mourns the death of Gideon Peri, killed when a Palestinian terrorist attacked him with a hammer
Residents of Kiryat Shmona received instructions to remain near bomb shelters
Israeli hospital pronounces victim of West Bank terror attack dead
🚨 Sirens triggered by rocket and missile fire in northern Israel
Phone call to Hezbollah's Shukr prompted him to go up 5 floors before killing - report
Blinken lands in Israel as ceasefire talks progress
Israeli paratrooper seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
Details of new US ceasefire proposal leaked by Hamas official - report
