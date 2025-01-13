33 hostages set to be released in possible Israel-Hamas deal

After many days of negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar, a state official informed i24NEWS Monday evening that 33 abductees, considered "humanitarian cases," will be released as part of the deal taking shape in recent days between Israel and Hamas.

In return, Israel will release serious terrorists held in prison, who will be deported to an unknown third country.

Another clause in the deal suggests that the IDF will not fully retreat from the Gaza Strip until the full release of all the abductees, and at the same time, a buffer zone will be established along the entirety of Gaza.

There will be no withdrawal of forces from the Philadelphi Corridor. Concurrently, to allow for the passage of civilians, security arrangements will be made north of the Netzarim Corridor.

The source said Hamas conceded in recent negotiations to a number of demands due to events between May to August that severely damaged the so-called "axis of resistance," including the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the ground invasion into Lebanon, the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the military pressure in Gaza, mainly in the north. These successes exerted immense pressure on the terror organization and isolated it.

"We hit the Iranian Shi'ite axis hard," the official said

"Even Hamas understands that it is worth their while to progress now," he said, noting the entry of US President-Elect Donald Trump. He also praised the Israeli security forces: "Without them, we would not have gotten here."