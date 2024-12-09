4 IDF reservists killed in building collapse in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said four reservists were killed in a building collapse in southern Lebanon. The four were named as Captain (res.) Sagi Ya'akov Rubinshtein, Sergeant First Class (res.) Erez Ben Efraim, Major (res.) Evgeny Zinershain, and Master Sergeant (res.) Binyamin Destaw Negose.

They all served in the 9263rd Hiram Battalion of the 226th Paratroopers Brigade.

Rubinshtein, 31, from Lavi in northern Israel, was a platoon commander; Zinershain, 43, from Zichron Ya'akov, served as a company commander, Ben Efraim, 25, was from Ramat Gan; and Negose, 28, came from Beit Shemesh.