4 IDF soldiers killed in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the killing of four soldiers: Staff Sgt. Orr Katz, 20, from Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank, Staff Sgt. Nave Yair Asulin, 21, from Carmit in the northern Negev, Staff Sgt. Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, 21, from Afula in the north and Staff Sgt. Ofir Eliyahu, 20, from Holon.

All four served with the Kfir Brigade’s Shimshon Battalion and were killed earlier on Monday during fighting in northern Gaza.

Their killings bring the death toll of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza to 371.