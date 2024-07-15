The UN estimates that more than 40 million tons of rubble cover the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the UK's The Guardian on Monday.

Estimates also say that it will take about 15 years to clear the debris, costing between $500 to $600 million.

The report cited an estimate by the UN Environment Programme, which said that 137,297 buildings in Gaza have been damaged so far. More than a quarter of these are classified as completely destroyed, about 10 percent were severely damaged, and a third were moderately damaged.

"The damage to infrastructure is insane … In [the southern Gaza City] Khan Younis, there is not one building untouched," a UN official told The Guardian.

Massive landfill sites will need to be established, ranging in size from 618 acres to 1,235 acres.

The rehabilitation of homes could last until 2040, according to the most optimistic estimation given by the UN in May.

The total cost for repairing Gaza could reach up to $40 billion.

The recent development plan forwarded by the US also states that the costs of rehabilitating Gaza is now double what the estimate was by the UN and Palestinian authorities in January.