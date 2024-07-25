The Israel Defense Forces retrieved the bodies of Maya Goren, Sergeant Kiril Brodski, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, Oren Goldin, and Ravid Katz, who were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.

The bodies were returned on Wednesday in a military operation, after over nine months, to be buried in Israel."The rescue of the bodies of the late Maya, Kiril, Tomer, Oren and Ravid is an important and decisive military move that allows their families an important closing of the circle, and eternal rest for the murdered," the Hostages and Missing Family Forum said in a statement.

"It is the duty of the State of Israel to return all of the murdered for a dignified burial, and all of the living abductees to rehabilitation - the immediate return of the 115 abductees will only be possible through a deal! The Prime Minister must send the negotiating team without delay with a clear demand to promote an immediate deal!"

Maya Goren, 56 years old, was a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. The mother of Asif, Bar, Gal, and Dekel, she was a dedicated kindergarten teacher and caregiver who lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years. Her husband, Avner Goren (56), was murdered on October 7, when she was kidnapped. In December it was announced that she was murdered on October 7, and that her body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

The Sergeant Kiril Brodski, 19 years old from Ramat Gan, served in the entourage of brigade commander. Described by the forum as a friendly boy, Brodski specialized in sports in high school and dreamed of a military career. In November, it was announced that he had been murdered on October 7 and that his body had been taken to Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, a 20-year-old from Lehavim, fought in the fierce battles that took place in Kibbutz Nirim. Ahimas, along Brodski, served under of Colonel Asaf Hamami, the late commander of the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division. In November, it was announced that Ahimas was murdered on October 7 and that his body was taken to Gaza.

Oren Goldin, 33 years old, was born in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, married to Oshrit and father to a pair of two-year-old twins - Aviv and Ili. Along with him, three other members of the community's security team were kidnapped, including the brother of his sister-in-law, the late Tal Chaimi. His death and kidnapping was announced in November.

The late Ravid Katz, 51 years old at the time of his murder, lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Described as an amazing father, he left behind three children - Shahar, Shira and Alma, who is only six months old - and his partner, Revital. He was an educator, who worked for years in youth movements and with at-risk youth. His murder and abduction was announced in November.

The IDF and the Shin Bet security agency said they would "continue to work for the return of the abductees and their return home."