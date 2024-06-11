IDF strikes 35 terrorist targets across Gaza in past day | LIVE UPDATES

Israel-attributed attack occurred in the area of the Syrian village of Al-Qusayr and in the north of the Lebanese district of Hermel

Day 249 of Israel at war: At least five people were killed in an overnight attack at the Lebanon-Syria border, reports suggest. Three victims are said to have had Syrian citizenship.

The Israel-attributed attack occurred in the area of the Syrian village of Al-Qusayr and in the north of the Lebanese district of Hermel, reportedly controlled by Hezbollah.

Sirens sound in Haifa, northern Israel

Israel strikes 35 terrorist targets across Gaza in the past 24 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported continuing operations in southern Gaza's Rafah. According to the Israeli military, its troops killed terrorist "cells in close-quarters encounters and located intelligence materials in several targeted raids in the area."

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Rafah, Gaza, June 11.IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, Israel Air Forces (IAF) killed a Hamas sniper in the area. Over the past day, the IAF fighter jets are said to have struck approximately 35 terrorist targets across Gaza, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, launch sites, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure.

The Israeli troops are also stated to continue operations in in central Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Rafah, Gaza, June 11.IDF Spokesperson

Sirens sound in northern Israel

IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising death toll of Gaza ground operation to 295

