Syria: 5 wounded in protest against IDF, 1 arrested in south – reports

Five Syrians protesting Israel's operation over the buffer zone were wounded by IDF fire in Quneitra, according to Syrian reports on Wednesday. In addition, a Syrian man in his 20s, identified as Khalil al-Aref, was taken into Israeli custody from the town of Abdeen and brought to Israeli territory, the reports said.

The UN was contacted by locals, with a response to why he was apprehended expected Thursday morning.

The IDF said that Syrians approached Israeli forces in the area, refusing to disperse after being called on to do so. In response, soldiers opened fire as warning shots. Claims of casualties are being investigated, the IDF said.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the IDF has been operating in the buffer zone and beyond, responding to the prospect of advanced and dangerous weapons arriving at the hand of Islamists.

Despite Israeli attempts at explaining the operations, Syrians have expressed anger at the violation of their sovereignty.