At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in widespread Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the country's health ministry.

Residents were seen fleeing their homes amid the airstrikes, which Israel said were launched to prevent a massive Hezbollah attack made up of short-range rockets, UAVs, and middle-range cruise missiles.

Lebanese media reported that Israel sent text messages and took over radio stations in the country to urge civilians to flee areas where Hezbollah fighters were deployed, as well as sites used by the terror organization to store weapons and munitions.

Reuters reported that the IDF made more than 80,000 phone calls to residents to prevent civilian casualties.

The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ordered all civilian members of the organization to leave areas south of the Litani River, according to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar news.

UN Resolution 1701, which ended the fighting during the Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006, stipulated that no Hezbollah force was allowed to enter areas south of the Litani. Since then, however, the Iranian-backed terrorist organization has developed its military infrastructure up to the Israeli border and deployed massive forces, with which it began its attacks on Israel on October 8, the day after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel.