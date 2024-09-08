Israel - Hamas War day 336: Massive barrages targeted northern communities, the Israel Defense Forces said. About 50 rockets targeted the Kiryat Shmona area of the Upper Galilee region, with several interceptions made by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Rockets not intercepted by Israeli systems fell in open areas, with no casualties reported.

The Israel Air Force made several sorties against targets in southern Lebanon, including against Hezbollah in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun. The IDF said that it had also attacked operatives from Amal, another Shia Lebanese terrorist organization, who were operating out of Hezbollah infrastructure in Froun, southern Lebanon.

