Eight months of war: IDF night strikes against Hezbollah military structures | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli Defense Forces continue their ground invasion of large neighborhoods in the city of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip
Day 245 of Israel at war: 8-months since October 7th invasion of Hamas into Israel's territory and the ensuing war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment in the Israeli army's Central Command, expressing trust that Israeli soldiers would "change the reality" that allowed the October 7 attack.
"I can guarantee one thing: whatever happened will not happen again - we will change this reality."
A new poll by Israel's Channel 14 news on Thursday showed that most of the Israeli public does not trust the army's investigations into who bears responsible for the failures of the October 7 attack. According to the survey, 59 percent of the public do not trust the army's investigations into the question of who bears responsibility for the October 7 failures.
IDF captures suspects attempting to cross into Israeli territory from the West Bank
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Israel next week - report
U.S. officials suggest methods for Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to pressure Hamas
This includes the suggestion of freezing Hamas members' bank accounts and limiting their ability to move within the region, addressing concerns about their unrestricted mobility despite being linked to a terrorist organization.
The U.S. is also advocating for Cairo to consider cutting off access points from Egypt to Gaza, an essential conduit for the region.
🚨Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel-Gaza border area
Israeli judicial advisor calls for govt. investigation to avoid international legal risks
"A government investigation committee is the best way to deal with the current risks at the international legal level."
Mayor of Gazan city Nuseirat reportedly killed
Palestinian media reported last night that the IDF had eliminated Iyad Al-Marari in an airstrike on a building belonging to the municipality of the refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Palestinians claimed that members of his family were killed along with him.
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Over night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon, including in the Jebel Razlan, Ramya, and Kfar Kila regions. The strikes aimed at facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798944561450135887
U.S. Central Command reports that the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile towards the Red Sea without causing any casualties or damage
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798868976057156017
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to speak at U.S. Congress on July 24
"I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war"
Hamas official: No discussion without IDF withdrawal from Gaza
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan criticized Israel's purported lack of interest in halting hostilities and cited Hamas and mediators' earnestness. Hamdan said there are inconsistencies in Israeli responses to mediation efforts, stressing Hamas's focus on Israel's reaction to proposals rather than direct engagement.