Day 245 of Israel at war: 8-months since October 7th invasion of Hamas into Israel's territory and the ensuing war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a situational assessment in the Israeli army's Central Command, expressing trust that Israeli soldiers would "change the reality" that allowed the October 7 attack.

"I can guarantee one thing: whatever happened will not happen again - we will change this reality."

A new poll by Israel's Channel 14 news on Thursday showed that most of the Israeli public does not trust the army's investigations into who bears responsible for the failures of the October 7 attack. According to the survey, 59 percent of the public do not trust the army's investigations into the question of who bears responsibility for the October 7 failures.