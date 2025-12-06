8 Muslim states condemn 'one-way' opening of Rafah crossing

The foreign ministers of eight Mislim-majority countries on Friday condemned Israeli plans to open the Rafah crossing as a one-way exit for Gazans to leave the war-ravaged territory through Egypt.

COGAT, the Israeli military arm that oversees humanitarian matters, said on Wednesday that the opening will be coordinated with Egypt, under the supervision of the European Union mission, similar to a mechanism employed during a previous Gaza ceasefire agreed in January 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan that has largely halted the two-year war between Israel and Palestinian jihadists stipulates that the crossing would eventually open in both directions.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE voiced "strong concern" about the plan.

The statement is emphatic about the "absolute rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stress the necessity of the full adherence to the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.”

Israel has kept Rafah shut in both directions since the ceasefire came into effect in October, as Hamas is yet to fulfill its obligation to return all hostages still in Gaza, living and deceased. As of Friday, there was one deceased hostage still remaining in Gaza, Israeli Ran Gvili, a policeman who was murdered on October 7 as he fought to protect civilians during the massacre.