90% of 3-stage ceasefire, hostage release deal completed - reports

A ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is 90 percent complete, according to a report in the BBC on Sunday.

Egyptian media said that 34 Israeli hostages are set to be released in the first stage of a deal, although the terrorist organization is demanding additional compensation for male soldiers held.

A senior Israeli official said Jerusalem has received "signs of life" from the hostages, according to a report in the Times of Israel.

Outstanding issues includes lists of hostages slated to be released as well as which are living and dead, although Hamas has stated it does not know where every one of the captives taken in the terrorist onslaught of October 7, 2023, is being held.

Another issue is the question of Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip, with Hamas reportedly backing down on its demand that all IDF soldiers leave. Instead, the Israeli army will reportedly remain in the Netzarim and Philadelphi Corridors for the duration of the ceasefire, with a withdrawal planned for later stages, when a civilian authority takes over administration of the Palestinian enclave.