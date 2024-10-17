'A good day for Israel, U.S. and the world': Biden, Harris welcome Sinwar killing

U.S. President Joe Biden and presidential candidate Kamala Harris

“Today, Israel confirmed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, is dead, and justice has been served, and the United States, Israel and the entire world are better off as a result," Harris said.

“Sinwar was responsible for the killing of thousands of innocent people, including the victims of October 7 and hostages killed in Gaza. He had American blood on his hands. Today, I can only hope that the families of the victims of Hamas feel a sense and measure of relief.”

Biden released a lengthy statement, stressing the elimination of the terror mastermind opens a door for the release of the hostages and an end to the devastating war in Gaza.