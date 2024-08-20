About 40 terrorists killed in Rafah as IDF expands operations

The Israel Defense Forces said that about 40 terrorists were killed in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, both in close-quarters combat and airstrikes.

One airstrike targeted a terrorist threatening troops with an RPG within a military structure.

Many terrorists were also killed in central Gaza, the IDF said, including a terror cell attempting to plant a bomb near soldiers operating in the area.

IDF spokesperson's unit

In Khan Yunis, more terrorists were eliminated as the IDF dismantled terror infrastructure sites including launching areas.

In the area, soldiers conducted raids that confiscated weapons such as grenades, cartridges, and more.