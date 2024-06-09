'Above being a fighter - he was an amazing husband and father': Family mourns Arnon Zamora

The family of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who was killed on Saturday during the rescue operation in Gaza, mourned his loss on social media.

"The image of the hero, Arnon Zamora, may he rest in peace, is now everywhere. But long before he was a fighter and a hero, he was a sweet and charming man. An amazing partner, a perfect father. A loving and beloved man," wrote his wife, Michal. "That's how we will remember him, and I'll be glad if you do, too."

His sister-in-law, Yael Bronstein, wrote: "My brother-in-law was a true hero, a warrior who saved lives with his bare hands many times. Then he would come to our house, and we would talk about ordinary stuff and laugh, and he would scold me for being addicted to my phone when we were together, all that kind of stuff."

"Arnon was a man with a huge heart, so sensitive and loving. He really was an emotional person, pure gold. A sweet father, an amazing partner to my sister. I always wondered how can it be that everyone who falls is from the very best."

Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora was a commander and fighter in the police special forces unit Yamam. He was critically wounded during the rescue mission in Nuseirat, central Gaza, in which 4 Israeli hostages were rescued. He later died of his wounds. The IDF spokesperson said the mission was renamed 'Operation Arnon' in his honor

On October 7, Zamora was among those who fought in Yad Mordechai, on the Gaza border, and prevented the terrorist infiltration from spreading north in the direction of Tel Aviv.

Zamora was 36 years old, and lived in the community of Sde David, near the Gaza border. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

He will be laid to rest at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl on Sunday afternoon.