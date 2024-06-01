Aerial barrage on northern Israel ongoing, IDF takes out top Hamas terrorists in Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
IDF strikes a range of Hezbollah targets and 'assets'
Israeli fighter jets struck “significant assets” of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, in response to the rocket and drone barrage on Israel on Friday. Meanwhile on Saturday, the aerial onslaught from Lebanon was ongoing.
The IDF also said Israeli fighter jets struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Mansur Aadel Mansur Kashalan, who was responsible for directing Hamas terror attacks in Israeli territory.
On Friday, the IDF took out Tareq Darwish, who was a significant operative in Hamas' Aerial Array of the Nuseirat Battalion. Darwish directed and carried out terror attacks against Israel. His elimination took place following Hamas Aerial Array's terrorist activity over the past month, including including attempts to impede IDF aerial operations.
Hezbollah shoots down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon
Hezbollah fires Burkan missiles at Israel's north, damaging IDF base but causing no damage
Hezbollah fired Burkan short-range ballistic missiles at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. At least two projectiles landed inside the city causing damage to infrastructure and property, but no injury. At least six rockets targeted the Upper Galilee region on Saturday.
Saudi foreign minister receives call from U.S. Secretary State to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday during which they discussed the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, the Saudi state news agency said.