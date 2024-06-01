Aerial barrage on northern Israel ongoing, IDF takes out top Hamas terrorists in Gaza | LIVE UPDATES

Israeli fighter jets struck “significant assets” of the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, in response to the rocket and drone barrage on Israel on Friday. Meanwhile on Saturday, the aerial onslaught from Lebanon was ongoing.

The IDF also said Israeli fighter jets struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Mansur Aadel Mansur Kashalan, who was responsible for directing Hamas terror attacks in Israeli territory.

On Friday, the IDF took out Tareq Darwish, who was a significant operative in Hamas' Aerial Array of the Nuseirat Battalion. Darwish directed and carried out terror attacks against Israel. His elimination took place following Hamas Aerial Array's terrorist activity over the past month, including including attempts to impede IDF aerial operations.

