After 300 days of war, where do Israel-US relations stand?

Three hundred days have passed since that fateful day in October7, known in Israel as Black Saturday, when around 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were kidnapped from communities and army bases around the Gaza Strip. Just as the war has completely changed Israel's domestic and foreign policies regarding its security, so has it affected the relations between Israel and the United States. From blue and white-illuminated buildings in solidarity to the controversial speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in US Congress - i24NEWS chronicles nine months of war:

Eight American taken hostage - October 7

While sometimes overlooked, among the civilians abducted by Hamas and other terrorist organizations into Gaza are eight American citizens. These are Edan Alexander (20), the late Itay Chen (19), Sagi Dekel Chen (35), Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), the late Gadi Haggai (73), the late Judith Weinstein Haggai (70), Omer Neutra (22), and Keith Samuel Siegel (65).

Aircraft carriers on Israel's shores - October 8-15

Upon learning of the murderous terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, the White House was lit up in blue and white to express solidarity with the State of Israel. This was the opening shot in an American show of support that lasted for many months. A day after the massacres in settlements on the perimeter of Gaza and the kidnapping of some 250 Israelis, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he had ordered the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford to approach the shores of Israel in a stalwart demonstration of support. More importantly, the arrival of the carrier was a signal to Iran and Hezbollah not to join the war. At the same time, the US announced that Israel would receive ammunition in addition to other support, and the Pentagon increased the number of combat aircraft in the region. About a week later, the US administration announced that the aircraft carrier USS Dwight Eisenhower would also arrive in the region. The ships left the area at the end of December.

Biden's 'DON'T' - October 10

Three days after October 7, US President Joe Biden delivered a strong and unequivocal speech, dubbed the "DON'T Speech," in which he sent a message to Iran and Hezbollah warning them against joining the war.

"Let me say again, to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t," he said. The speech was defined by commentators as one of the most significant in history in terms of US support for Israel. The American president expressed total shock at the "abhorrent" massacre carried out by the terrorists, and emphasized that Hamas "offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price."

"The brutality of Hamas — this bloodthirstiness — brings to mind the worst — the worst rampages of ISIS," he said.

He noted that they took Holocaust survivors hostage and murdered infants: "Women [were] raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies... In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse."

Biden becomes first president in Israel during wartime – October 23

Biden's visit to Israel, during a time of war, was a prominent public demonstration of his support. The visit took place in the shadow of the attack on the Al-Ahali hospital in Gaza City, which sparked a media storm after massive casualties. It turned out to be a misfire by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In his speech, Biden clarified that from the information he received, Israel was not behind the attack. Biden emphasized that it was personally important for him to arrive. This visit took place amid increased international criticism toward the ground invasion of Gaza.

US refrains from vetoing UN Security Council Resolution - March 25

The UN Security Council voted in favor of a resolution proposal that included a demand for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons during the month of Ramadan, and for the "immediate and unconditional" release of the Israeli captives. Fourteen countries supported the resolution proposal, but the United States abstained because it did not include a condemnation of Hamas. Yet there was no veto, and the proposal passed to loud applause heard the UN hall in New York.

Confirmation of additional aid package - March 29

At the end of March, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration had approved the transfer of 2,300 bombs to Israel, along with F-35 stealth fighter jets. The paper wrote that, despite American fears of an Israeli attack in Rafah, the US decided to transfer 1,800 Mark 84 bombs weighing 2,000 pounds, and another 500 Mark 82 bombs weighing 500 pounds.

'We will not take part in an Israeli response' - April 13-14

A few days after the massive Iranian assault on Israel with missiles and drones on April 13, a senior US official told CNN in an interview that Biden had told Netanyahu in a phone call that Israel needs to view the assault as a "victory." Citing the failed attack and demonstration of Israeli military superiority was demonstrated, he added that Israel must win the war through diplomatic means. According to reports in the US that same day, Biden expressed concern in closed discussions that Netanyahu had tried to drag the US into a broader conflict, and refused to take part in the counterattack.

By the end of the week Israel's response came, when the Israeli army carried out an aerial attack in the central city of Isfahan, intending to show Iran that Israel has the ability to strike within the country. According to Israeli sources who confirmed the attack, the US administration was updated about it a few hours before it happened.

US vetoes recognizing a Palestinian state - April 18

The United States vetoed a resolution proposed by the UN Security Council recognizing a Palestinian state. Twelve countries voted in favor of the proposal, the US opposed, and the UK and Switzerland abstained. US allies France, Japan, and South Korea supported the decision.

Special assistance package - April 20

After long months of debates and political struggles, the US House of Representatives approved the transfer of the military aid package to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, worth $95 billion. Israel's share of the aid package stood at $14 billion to be used, among other things, to renew the Iron Dome and David's Sling missile defense systems, purchase advanced weapon systems, and "improve the production and development of critical artillery and ammunition."

Hosting freed Israeli hostages Abigail Idan and Liat Atzili - April 23 and June 9

On April 23, Biden hosted Abigail Idan, who was released from Hamas captivity, at the White House. The US president wrote on his X account: "Abigail is amazing, and is recovering from her unimaginable trauma. The time we spent yesterday was a reminder of the work we need to do in order to release all the abductees."

On July 9, the US president also hosted the captive survivor Liat Atzili, who was released in November as part of a hostage deal. "Liat is a survivor. It was my honor to welcome her to the White House this evening, hear firsthand about her resilience despite enduring the unthinkable, and promise her that my work isn't done until we secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas," he wrote on X.

Weapons Shipment Crisis - May 8

US officials claimed that Washington is delaying the delivery of heavy bombs to Israel due to fears that they will be used in Rafah without a sufficient plan for the civilians there. In an interview with CNN, Biden said, "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers." The president added: "I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem."

In June, the weapon delivery crisis reached a peak with public exchanges, after the Netanyahu released a video in English saying he had a "frank discussion" with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I expressed my deep gratitude for the support the U.S. has provided since the start of the war. I also pointed out that it is inconceivable for the administration to withhold weapons and ammunition from Israel over the past few months. Israel, America's closest ally, is fighting for its survival against Iran and other common enemies."

Biden's speech: Presenting the "Netanyahu Plan" - June 1

In a special statement to the media, the US president presented a three-phase plan to end the war against Hamas: The first phase, which will last about six weeks, includes the release of some captives on humanitarian grounds, a ceasefire, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas within the Gaza Strip, during which negotiations will be held between the parties. In the second phase, all remaining live captives will be released, and there will be a withdrawal of forces. In the third phase, there will be a wide recovery and construction plan for Gaza.

The program aroused criticism from parts of the Israeli government, mainly Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Ministery Itamar Ben Gvir. Despite Netanyahu confirming that Biden referred to the Israeli proposal, gaps between the two sides emerged in the weeks since the speech. Despite massive pressure from the US government, the hostage deal is still far from being realized.

For many months, the Israeli and American negotiation teams, with the help of Qatari and Egyptian mediators, have labored to reach another abduction deal. While reports in the American media talked about narrowing the gaps between the sides, statements released by senior governmental figures in Israel and from the Prime Minister's Office, claimed that Hamas was repeatedly trying to torpedo the deal - and that "there's no one to talk to."

Blinken meets with kidnapped families protesting - June 13

In October, Blinken visited Israel no less than eight times. During his last visit, which took place on June 13, Blinken went out to the families of the abducted Israelis who were protesting outside his hotel in Tel Aviv, shook their hands, and emphasized the importance of Arab leaders putting pressure on Hamas to reach a deal.

Silence in the Oval Office during Netanyahu's visit - June 25

During Netanyahu's visit to the White House, two days after his speech to US Congress, Biden was silent. The only words the American president said during the brief statement that took place before the teams entered closed talks - were about late prime ministers Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin.

After the discussion between the teams, the two leaders met with families of American citizens who were kidnapped, telling them they "are optimistic about the completion of the deal," as both leaders "understand the urgency to reach an agreement." This was the first time Netanyahu met with the family members who joined his trip to Washington.