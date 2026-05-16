After elimination of Hamas commander, IDF raises alert levels along Yellow Line

Following the elimination of the Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza Division decided to beef up the guard posts and raise alert levels along the Yellow Line for fear of Hamas attempts at revenge, i24NEWS understands.

As of this moment, the IDF has not seen fit to deploy additional forces to the area. Among the possible previewed scenarios are isolated incidents of terrorists firing projectiles into the Gaza envelope area and damage to IDF assets along the Yellow Line.

Earlier in the day Gazas held a joint funeral was held for Haddad, his wife and 19-year-old daughter, killed by an Israeli airstrike a day earlier.

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Al-Haddad was the most senior Hamas official killed since an October US-backed ceasefire agreement.

Haddad became the Hamas' military chief in Gaza after Israel killed Mohammad Sinwar in May 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Haddad was among architects of the October 7, 2023 massacre.