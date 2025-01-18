Ahead of Sunday's ceasefire, Israel preparing for absorption of Gaza hostages

As the ceasefire with the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas is set to go into effect at 8:30 AM on Sunday, Israel is preparing for the challenging logistics of an operation involving the absorption of its hostages and the release of Palestinian security prisoners, including many convicted murderers.

Hamas was in violation of the U.S. and Qatar-brokered agreement even before it went into effect, failing to provide the names of three hostages set to be released on Sunday 24 hours in advance.

The first three female hostages are set to be released on Sunday.

The Israeli military's Human Resources and Medical Corps Branch completed its preparations, formulating and preparing a procedure for the swift absorption of returnees.

As part of the preparation, Israel Defense Forces established and trained initial absorption points, where medical care and personal accompaniment will be provided. Afterwards, the returnees will continue to hospitals where they will meet with their families.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for the gradual release up to 1,904 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first, 42-day phase of the deal.