IDF destroys mile-long Hezbollah missile factory ahead of ceasefire

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Haggai, issued a statement Wednesday evening against the backdrop of the ceasefire in Lebanon, revealing that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's largest precision missile component production site some 1.4 kilometers (nearly a miles) long.

The attack was carried out in the Beqaa Valley in southern Lebanon. Hagari also revealed that during the war, the IDF attacked and destroyed about 360 targets throughout Beirut.

According to him, "Air Force combat aircraft, under the direction of the Intelligence Wing, attacked yesterday in the Jenata area in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon Hezbollah's largest precision missile component production site. At the underground site, which is about 1.4 kilometers long, ground-to-ground missiles and various warfare components were produced, as well as precision warfare tools designed to harm the State of Israel. Due to its proximity to the Syrian border, the site served as a central point through which thousands of combat components and even activists from Syria and Lebanon were smuggled."

Hagari described that "in the hours preceding the attack on the site, several attacks were carried out in the area in order to thwart activists and destroy its infrastructure. Among the targets, a central camp of the 'Radwan Force' was attacked where the unit activists were located. The camp conducted training and qualifications of the activists whose purpose was to implement the 'Galilee Occupation' plan."

"Hezbollah's production capability in Lebanon was built over the last decade with Iranian support as a mechanism for arming the terror organization following several attempts by Iran to smuggle precise missiles to Hezbollah, which were thwarted by Israel," he added. "As part of this effort, a number of production and conversion sites were established throughout Lebanon, at the heart of which is the site that was attacked yesterday. In recent years, Hezbollah has begun to build and operate this site, with Iranian assistance and collaboration."

He alleged that Iranian operatives worked on the site alongside Lebanese Hezbollah operatives.

"This is the most strategic production infrastructure of the terrorist organization in Lebanon that was attacked during the war. The attack was made possible following a precise intelligence dossier that was collected and built over years. This attack constitutes a blow to Hezbollah's warfare production capabilities, which have been severely damaged in recent months."