IDF destroys mile-long Hezbollah missile factory ahead of ceasefire

Rear Admiral Daniel Hargari said that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's largest precision missile component production site - nearly a mile long

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
4 min read
4 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
IDF addresses ceasefire, warning against infractions

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Haggai, issued a statement Wednesday evening against the backdrop of the ceasefire in Lebanon, revealing that fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's largest precision missile component production site some 1.4 kilometers (nearly a miles) long.

The attack was carried out in the Beqaa Valley in southern Lebanon. Hagari also revealed that during the war, the IDF attacked and destroyed about 360 targets throughout Beirut.

Video poster
Israel destroys Hezbollah's largest, mile-long missile factory

According to him, "Air Force combat aircraft, under the direction of the Intelligence Wing, attacked yesterday in the Jenata area in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon Hezbollah's largest precision missile component production site. At the underground site, which is about 1.4 kilometers long, ground-to-ground missiles and various warfare components were produced, as well as precision warfare tools designed to harm the State of Israel. Due to its proximity to the Syrian border, the site served as a central point through which thousands of combat components and even activists from Syria and Lebanon were smuggled."

IDF spokesperson's unit
IDF infographic explains the massive Hezbollah production factory near the Syrian border in LebanonIDF spokesperson's unit

Hagari described that "in the hours preceding the attack on the site, several attacks were carried out in the area in order to thwart activists and destroy its infrastructure. Among the targets, a central camp of the 'Radwan Force' was attacked where the unit activists were located. The camp conducted training and qualifications of the activists whose purpose was to implement the 'Galilee Occupation' plan."

IDF spokesperson's unit
IDF infographic shows how deep Hezbollah's missile factory goes undergroundIDF spokesperson's unit

"Hezbollah's production capability in Lebanon was built over the last decade with Iranian support as a mechanism for arming the terror organization following several attempts by Iran to smuggle precise missiles to Hezbollah, which were thwarted by Israel," he added. "As part of this effort, a number of production and conversion sites were established throughout Lebanon, at the heart of which is the site that was attacked yesterday. In recent years, Hezbollah has begun to build and operate this site, with Iranian assistance and collaboration."

IDF spokesperson's unit
IDF image shows the components of missiles produced in its massive factoryIDF spokesperson's unit

He alleged that Iranian operatives worked on the site alongside Lebanese Hezbollah operatives.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Image shows parts of completed missileIDF spokesperson's unit

"This is the most strategic production infrastructure of the terrorist organization in Lebanon that was attacked during the war. The attack was made possible following a precise intelligence dossier that was collected and built over years. This attack constitutes a blow to Hezbollah's warfare production capabilities, which have been severely damaged in recent months."

IDF spokesperson's unit
IDF infographic explains the strategic importance of missiles produced in the factory IDF spokesperson's unit
This article received 0 comments

Comments