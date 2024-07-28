'All Eyes On Majdal Shams' goes viral in wake of mass casualty attack

Reactions on social media were quick to respond to the Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 children playing soccer in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday, with millions of shares responding to the "All Eyes On Majdal Shams."

Within a few hours, the hundreds of thousands of users across different platforms had reposted the catchphrase, urging global attention to focus on the tragedy.

While Israel supporters promoted the phrase, opponents of the Jewish state decried it, calling it "hypocrisy" as digital front in the Israel-Hamas war continues to display on social media platforms.

Similar "All Eyes On" posts have gone viral since the October 7 attack against Israel, perpetrated by Hamas and Gazan terrorists. One of the more recent and prominent examples is the "All Eyes On Rafah" campaign by Hamas supporters, amid the Israeli operation into the southernmost Gazan city.