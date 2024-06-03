Ambiguously worded clause at center of Netanyahu-Biden deal disagreement - report

In a TV report by Channel 12 on Monday evening, the ambiguously worded Clause 14 in Israel's latest hostage deal proposal has been identified as the central point of contention between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden.

This follows Netanyahu's statement to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, asserting that "the proposal that [U.S. President Joe] Biden presented is incomplete," and highlighting "gaps" between the Israeli version and Biden’s interpretation.

Clause 14, concerning the transition from Phase 1's ceasefire to Phase 2's permanent cessation, reads: "All the processes on which there is agreement in Phase 1 of the deal, including the cessation of military activities by both sides and the other summaries, will continue in Phase 2, as long as the negotiations on implementing Phase 2 continue."

The clause's vague wording allows for dual interpretations.

According to the TV report, Biden’s understanding, as stated in his address, is that the ceasefire will persist as long as negotiations continue, even if they extend beyond the initial six weeks allocated for Phase 1.

Conversely, Israel interprets the clause to mean that if negotiations are not conducted genuinely, or if there are manipulations, fighting can resume.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden emphasized in his address, “If Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments under the deal, Israel can resume military operations.”

Netanyahu, speaking in a closed-door Knesset committee session, reiterated Israel's intention to resume military operations at the end of Phase 1, which Channel 12’s source suggests could provoke Hamas's Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar to derail the deal.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Phase 1 deal, as outlined by Biden, involves the release of hostages categorized under humanitarian grounds, including women soldiers, elderly men, the ill and wounded, and the bodies of some deceased hostages.

Phase 2 would see the release of male soldiers and other men, with the remaining bodies of dead hostages to be returned in Phase 3.