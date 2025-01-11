Amid reports of progress in hostage talks, Netanyahu holds meeting with Trump's designated Mideast envoy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday okayed the departure to Doha of a high-level delegation to try to hash out a hostage deal with Hamas.

This comes after Netanyahu with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s designated envoy to the Middle East, who arrived on a surprise visit.

Earlier in the week, Witkoff spoke of “significant progress” in the talks, saying he held out hope for an agreement before Trump’s January 20 inauguration. “President Trump is determined," Witkoff told journalists. "He empowers us to act decisively, and decisive action means we must get this done.”

The delegation to Qatar is understood to include Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon.