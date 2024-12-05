Amnesty Int'l alleges Gazan 'genocide,' drawing ire of Israel

In a 300-page report made public on Thursday, Amnesty International accused the State of Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry firmly rejected the accusation, calling the organization "deplorable and fanatical" and its report "fabricated, entirely false and based on lies." In its official response, the ministry retorted that "the genocidal massacre of October 7, 2023 was perpetrated by the terrorist organization Hamas against Israeli citizens." Since then, "Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks on seven different fronts." It asserts that "Israel is defending itself against these attacks in full compliance with international law."

"Month after month, Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them," said Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International.

The NGO claims to have investigated 15 airstrikes between October 2023 and April 2024, causing the death of 334 civilians, including 141 children, finding "no evidence that these strikes were targeting military objectives." The report also denounces the imposition of a "total siege" on Gaza after October 7.

The IDF maintains that it is taking measures to minimize damage to civilians and accuses Hamas of using the population as a human shield, by placing its military installations in schools, mosques, hospitals, and residential areas. The organization relied on "dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials," satellite images, field surveys, and direct testimonies from Gaza.