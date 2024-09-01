Anti-tank missile wounds 3 in northern Israel as tensions rise

An anti-tank missile hit a moshav in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel on Sunday afternoon, hurting three people. Two victims, in serious and moderate condition, were evacuated by helicopter, while a third, slightly injured, was transported by land.

This incident came amid soaring tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Shortly before the attack, Lebanese reports said an Israeli drone attacked the town of Aita al-Shaab, in southern Lebanon. The precarious security situation deeply affects the daily life of residents in northern Israel. Despite the start of the school year on Sunday, many parents refuse to send their children to school, fearing for their safety.

Local authorities expressed their dissatisfaction with the Israeli army's handling of the crisis. Last week, a majority of the mayors in the region boycotted a security briefing organized by Major General Uri Gordin, commander of the Northern Command.

Moshe Davidovich, president of the Frontline Forum, sharply criticized these meetings: "This is a meeting that is essentially intended to praise and glorify the activities of the IDF in Lebanon, and I, as a citizen and head of authority, when I saw what was happening, I don't want to participate in this celebration."