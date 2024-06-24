"Any agreement must include a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip" declares Hamas

In response to remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Channel 14, Hamas has accused him of obstructing efforts to secure an agreement for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu had stated that the Israeli army would only withdraw from Gaza once all hostages, both living and deceased, were freed.

Hamas issued a statement condemning Netanyahu's stance, alleging it undermines ongoing negotiations endorsed by the United States and the UN Security Council. The statement from Hamas characterized Netanyahu's position as perpetuating a "war of extermination" against innocent civilians in Gaza and opposing recent diplomatic efforts spearheaded by President Biden.

Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP

"Netanyahu's refusal to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire and full withdrawal from Gaza demonstrates his intent to deceive and perpetuate aggression against our people," Hamas spokesperson Ahmed Bahar asserted in his statement.

"The Prime Minister's insistence on tying the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the release of all hostages is a deliberate attempt to derail progress towards a ceasefire. This condition is unacceptable and contrary to the international community's efforts to achieve peace."

Negotiations aimed at achieving a truce and facilitating the release of hostages have reached an impasse.

Despite Israel's acceptance of the latest proposal from Washington, Hamas has introduced new conditions, leading to another deadlock in the discussions.