Arbel Yehud, Egam Berger, another hostage to be released Thursday

Israel confirmed early Monday that the abductees Arbel Yehud and Agam Berger, along with another abductee, will be released this Thursday.

Three other abductees will also be released on Saturday, as per the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it has also received from Hamas the list of the abducted individuals who are expected to be released in the first stage of the deal. An Israeli source confirmed to i24NEWS that "the list of abductees transferred by Hamas matches the information we have about their condition."

Arbel Yehud's family said they have been experiencing "sensitive and sorrowful days, longing for the moment when we can hug her again and cry out for the return of all the abductees."

The statement by the Prime Minister's Office was released following a crisis that erupted as a result of Hamas's violation of the agreement. The terror organization did not release Yehud during the exchange that took place last Saturday, and did not provide a list of the status of the abductees, contrary to its obligation.

Instead, Hamas released three female Israeli soldiers, while it said it would treat Yehud as a soldier, even though she was kidnapped as a civilian.

Within the framework of the understandings, Gazans began returning to northern Gaza. In Qatar, it was reported that Israel would daily send a list of 400 Gazans who have been detained since the attack October 7, 2023. However, the Prime Minister's Office did not refer to the number of prisoners that would be released in return.